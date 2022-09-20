9/21 Personalities

For Kelly Clarkson, her Walk of Fame ceremony was a homecoming.

Twenty years ago this month, Clarkson wowed Hollywood as the inaugural winner of “American Idol.” On Monday, she returned to the renowned Los Angeles boulevard to celebrate not only herself but also the team that launched her stardom.

“I think [it’s] important to have not just ‘yes’ people around you, but people that actually love you and care about you and give their honest advice. I’ve always welcomed that, and I think that is why I’m here today,” Clarkson, 40, said upon receiving the Walk of Fame’s 2,733rd star.

Clarkson, in a black velvet gown, delivered her acceptance speech amid cheering outbursts from excited fans who watched from the Ovation Hollywood mall — including through the window of a nearby Walgreens and the upper-level balconies next to Dave & Buster’s.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chairman Lupita Sanchez Cornejo declared “Kelly Clarkson Day” in Hollywood as key figures in the singer’s career came to celebrate.

***

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine says he did not have an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh but admits he “crossed the line” by having “flirtatious” exchanges with someone who was not his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Stroh made her allegations Monday in a TikTok video that went viral, saying she had been “having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model.”

After saying Maroon 5 was “practically elevator music at this point,” she admitted the man was Levine. “Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year,” she said before presenting DMs she described as “how he came back into my life” after she ended things.

“Ok serious question,” Levine’s alleged DM to her said. “I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Levine spoke out in a statement Tuesday.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine said on his Instagram Stories. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”