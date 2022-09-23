9/24 Nation Briefs

Prosecutors recommend no charges for Gaetz

Career prosecutors have recommended against charging Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) in a long-running sex-trafficking investigation — telling Justice Department superiors that a conviction is unlikely in part because of credibility questions with the two central witnesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

Senior department officials have not made a final decision on whether to charge Gaetz, but it is rare for such advice to be rejected, these people told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the deliberations.

Town justice pulled gun on Black man, bragged

A town justice in upstate New York who bragged to colleagues about pulling a loaded gun on a “large Black man” in court should be removed from office, the state’s judicial conduct commission determined.

Robert J. Putorti, 52, a non-attorney who is a justice in the town of Whitehall, northeast of Albany, was presiding in a criminal case in 2015 when he brandished a semiautomatic handgun at a defendant, according to a decision released Thursday.

Nine of the panel’s 10 members concurred with the decision to remove Putorti from the bench, which he can appeal.

Breyer: Supreme Court leaker still a mystery

It’s a Washington mystery that no one seems able to unravel. The Supreme Court apparently still hasn’t found the person who leaked an early draft of the court’s major abortion decision .

In a television interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace airing this weekend, retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 84, who left the court in June when the justices began their summer break, says he hasn’t heard that the person’s identity has been determined.

Drug kingpin requests release for vegan diet

Queens drug kingpin Lorenzo “Fat Cat” Nichols’ bid for early release from prison due to stress headaches was blasted Friday by prosecutors, who said the convict’s migraine problem “is not an extraordinary and compelling reason” to be given a get-out-of-jail-free card.

The 63-year-old drug lord made his request in a letter to Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Edward Korman on Aug. 15, claiming he was also being denied a vegan diet.

Nicholas is serving 25-to-life for arranging the murder of a parole officer and killing two others .

4 dead in a disturbance where house caught fire

Police in suburban Chicago responding to a domestic incident early Friday found three gunshot victims who were mortally wounded outside a house and later the body of another person believed to have shot them.

In a news release, the Oak Forest Police Department said officers arrived at the house after reports of gunfire . When a child emerged from inside the home, officers saw “smoke coming from the house and flames appearing in the front window.”

NASA says test good for Artemis launch attempt

NASA announced Thursday that the cryogenic fueling test this week at Kennedy Space Center did well enough to keep moving toward a launch attempt as early as Tuesday.

“Based on data from the test, teams are fine-tuning procedures for the next launch opportunity, targeted for no earlier than Sept. 27,” reads a statement on the NASA website. “The rocket remains in a safe and flight-ready configuration at the launch pad.”