9/24 Personalities

Taylor Swift may soon fulfill her fans’ wildest dreams, headlining next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, according to one report.

The Grammy winner will play the coveted spot, a trio of sources told Variety on Friday.

Swift fans have wanted her to perform at the Super Bowl for years, but it was thought that her role as brand ambassador for Coca-Cola jeopardized any chance of playing what was, until recently, a Pepsi-sponsored show.

Pepsi ended its longtime partnership with the NFL in the spring, and Variety’s report Friday comes just hours after the NFL announced that the halftime show would be sponsored by Apple Music, whose 2015 launch was marked by Swift’s refusal to release her “1989” album on the service as long as it withheld musicians’ reimbursements from users’ free trial periods. The policy changed and Swift released her album on Apple.

Reps for Swift, the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation did not respond to requests for comment.

***

Elton John was all in on a plan to perform at the White House before the world-famous rockin’ piano player hangs it up — he says — for good.

John was swinging by the South Lawn on Friday for a show he called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” a reference to a poem by Irishman Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes.

It will be John’s first White House gig since he performed with Stevie Wonder at a state dinner in 1998 honoring British Prime Minister Tony Blair. At age 75, John is on a farewell tour after performing for more than 50 years.

A giant open-air tent and stage were set up for the show and the 2,000-person guest list included teachers, nurses, frontline workers and LGBTQ advocates, plus civil rights advocate Ruby Bridges and Jeanne White-Ginder, an AIDS activist and mother of Ryan White, who died from AIDs-related complications in 1990.