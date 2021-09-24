9/25 Nation Briefs

GOP Sen. Grassley seeks 8th term in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator, said Friday that he will seek an eighth term in 2022, giving the party more confidence in holding the seat as they fight to overtake Democrats’ one-vote margin.
The senator, who turned 88 this month and has held the seat for 40 years, said in an announcement posted on Twitter that there is “a lot more to do, for Iowa.”
Should he win, Grassley would be 95 at the end of his eighth term.
He has told advisers he wants to avoid situations like the final months of late colleagues such as Democrat Robert Byrd of West Virginia and Republican Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, who were physically less able to keep up with the rigors of the office.
Byrd died in office at age 92, and Thurmond died five months after leaving office at age 100.
TV exec accuses Chris Cuomo of harassment
NEW YORK — A television executive who accused Chris Cuomo of groping her at a party 16 years ago says the CNN anchor needs a public education about sexual harassment and if he did that, “he’d be a hero instead of a cad.”
The executive, Shelley Ross, said Friday she’s concerned that Cuomo’s role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, indicates that he’s learned little about harassment.
Her story represented another embarrassment for the host of “Cuomo Prime Time.”
Chris Cuomo has been criticized for his role advising his brother, who resigned as New York governor last month over allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women.
Ross said in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Friday that Chris Cuomo had greeted her at a going-away party in 2005 with a bear hug “while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock.”
Ross said Cuomo told her, “I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss,” and she responded, “No you can’t,” pushing him off.
Ore. school board bans BLM signs
NEWBERG, Ore. — An Oregon school board has banned educators from displaying Black Lives Matter and gay pride symbols, prompting a torrent of recriminations and threats to boycott the town and its businesses.
Newberg, a town of 25,000 residents situated 25 miles southwest of Portland in gorgeous wine country, has become an unlikely focal point of a battle between the left and right across the nation over schooling.
The City Council has condemned the action by the Newberg School Board. So did members of color of the Oregon Legislature and House and Senate Democrats. The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon is threatening to sue.
The Oregon State Board of Education called on the school board to reverse course, saying student identities should be welcomed and affirmed.
But the four conservative members of the seven-member board are digging in their heels. Member Brian Shannon, who proposed the ban, said lawmakers from Portland should keep out of the school district’s business and instead focus on Portland, where homelessness is an issue.
— From wire reports