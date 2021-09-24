9/25 Nation Briefs

GOP Sen. Grassley seeks 8th term in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator, said Friday that he will seek an eighth term in 2022, giving the party more confidence in holding the seat as they fight to overtake Democrats’ one-vote margin.

The senator, who turned 88 this month and has held the seat for 40 years, said in an announcement posted on Twitter that there is “a lot more to do, for Iowa.”

Should he win, Grassley would be 95 at the end of his eighth term.

He has told advisers he wants to avoid situations like the final months of late colleagues such as Democrat Robert Byrd of West Virginia and Republican Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, who were physically less able to keep up with the rigors of the office.

Byrd died in office at age 92, and Thurmond died five months after leaving office at age 100.

