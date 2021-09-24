9/25 Personalities

Vice President Kamala Harris’ live interview on “The View” was abruptly delayed Friday after two hosts of the talk show learned they had tested positive for COVID-19 moments before Harris was to join them on the set.

Co-host Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro were at the table for the start of the show, but then were told to step off the set. Hostin and Navarro had been vaccinated, their colleagues said.

Harris, who was to be seated there as well, instead was later interviewed remotely from a different room in the ABC studio in New York. She did not have any contact with either host who tested positive, according to a White House official.

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines remained on set and conducted the truncated interview.

***

Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, offered lots of hugs on Friday to kids at PS 123, a Harlem public school where she read her children’s book to about two dozen students in the play yard.