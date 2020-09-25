9/26 Nation Briefs

2 are hurt in stabbing near ex-Hebdo office
PARIS — The main suspect in the double stabbing Friday outside the former Paris offices of a satirical newspaper where dozens were killed in 2015 was arrested a month ago for carrying a screwdriver but not on police radar for Islamic radicalization, France’s interior minister said.
Two suspects were arrested separately shortly after the stabbing in which two people were wounded, although the links between the two suspects weren’t immediately clear.
The main suspect, a young man wearing orange gym shoes, with a few speckles of blood on his forehead, was arrested on the steps of the Bastille Opera not far from the attack site, near the building where the weekly Charlie Hebdo was located before the 2015 attack.
Calif. law will boost recyclable materials
In a move aimed at reducing huge amounts of plastic litter in the oceans, along roadways and other parts of the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a first-in-the-nation law requiring plastic beverage containers to contain an increasing amount of recycled material.
Under it, companies that produce everything from sports drinks to soda to bottled water must use 15% recycled plastic in their bottles by 2022, 25% recycled plastic by 2025, and 50% recycled plastic by 2030.
Supporters of the new law say it will help increase demand for recycled plastic, curb litter and reduce consumption of oil and gas, which are used to manufacture new plastics.
Kim gives rare apology in death of S. Korean
Kim Jong Un offered a rare apology over the fatal shooting of a South Korean national by North Korean military personnel north of the border, a move that could prevent the incident from further raising tension between the rivals.
North Korea sent a letter Friday morning over the killing of a 47-year-old man who worked for the fisheries ministry, national security adviser Suh Hoon said in Seoul. The shooting this week was the first such killing in about a decade, coming after Pyongyang taunted its neighbor for months, in June blowing up a liaison office built in 2018 north of the border as a symbol of reconciliation.
“Kim gave the order to deliver the message that he is very sorry that the incident gave a major disappointment to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the South Korean people,” the letter said, according to Suh.
Navalny thanks those who helped in his crisis
MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in Germany recovering from what authorities there determined to be nerve agent poisoning, thanked Russian pilots and paramedics for acting quickly after he fell into a coma on a flight from Siberia.
Navalny, who collapsed on a plane to Moscow on Aug. 20 and spent nearly three weeks in a coma, said in an Instagram post on Friday that pilots “quickly landed the plane in Omsk” and medical workers at the airport “jammed a dose of atropine” into him, immediately recognizing “a toxic poisoning.”
“Thank you, unknown good-hearted friends. You are good people,” the 44-year-old politician wrote under a photo of him hugging his wife, Yulia.
— From wire reports