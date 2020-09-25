9/26 Personalities

The Grammy Award for cutest collaboration of the year goes to Carrie Underwood and her son Isaiah.

The 5-year-old is the little singing boy providing the adorable vocals on “Little Drummer Boy,” one of the 11 tracks on the country superstar’s new Christmas album, “My Gift,” out Friday.

Underwood initially recorded the song alone, but said she constantly thought of her son when hearing the popular Christmas tune about a poor young boy who plays his drum for Jesus.

“[Isaiah] loves to sing. He loves music. He definitely has that passion and I asked him, ‘Would you ever want to go in and sing with Mommy?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ ... It was just such a proud moment for me as a mom,” Underwood said.

Isaiah isn’t the only guest on “My Gift”: John Legend appears on the original track he co-wrote, “Hallelujah,” and the album was produced by Greg Wells, who has worked with Katy Perry and Adele and won a Grammy for producing “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack.

***

Evel Knievel’s son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom.