9/26 Personalities

The Grammy Award for cutest collaboration of the year goes to Carrie Underwood and her son Isaiah.
The 5-year-old is the little singing boy providing the adorable vocals on “Little Drummer Boy,” one of the 11 tracks on the country superstar’s new Christmas album, “My Gift,” out Friday.
Underwood initially recorded the song alone, but said she constantly thought of her son when hearing the popular Christmas tune about a poor young boy who plays his drum for Jesus.
“[Isaiah] loves to sing. He loves music. He definitely has that passion and I asked him, ‘Would you ever want to go in and sing with Mommy?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ ... It was just such a proud moment for me as a mom,” Underwood said.
Isaiah isn’t the only guest on “My Gift”: John Legend appears on the original track he co-wrote, “Hallelujah,” and the album was produced by Greg Wells, who has worked with Katy Perry and Adele and won a Grammy for producing “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack.
***
Evel Knievel’s son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom.
A federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed in Las Vegas accuses the movie company of improperly basing the new character in last year’s “Toy Story 4” on Knievel, whose stunts included motorcycle jumps over the Caesars Palace fountain in Las Vegas and a row of buses at Wembley Stadium in London, and a rocket shot into Snake River Canyon in Idaho.
K and K Promotions accuses Disney-owned Pixar of intentionally modeling the Caboom character, voiced by Keanu Reeves in the movie, after Knievel — although Knievel’s name is never mentioned.
Son Kelly Knievel, head of K and K, has had publicity rights to Evel Knievel’s name since 1998, according to the Tuesday court filing in U.S. District Court. He said this week that the moviemakers never sought permission to use his father’s likeness.
The Walt Disney Co. said it will defend itself vigorously against what it called Knievel’s meritless claims.
— The Associated Press