9/27 MetroBiz Index

Authorities seeking transfer to adult court for 14-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico
Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferr…
Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above a fair profit from its Virginia customers in four years, according to State Corporation Co…
The mice and rats got so bad in ShaVonda Finley’s Gilpin Court apartment she couldn’t take it anymore.
Marijuana in Virginia: Medical flower or 'bud' and pre-rolls now available in Richmond at gLeaf; Short Pump location opening this month
Richmond’s medical marijuana dispensary, Green Leaf, can now sell whole flower cannabis — or bud — for the first time in Virginia.
Players from Varina, Cosby, Hopewell, Freeman, Manchester, Collegiate and St. Christopher's are in the running to be named this week's top performer.
Virginia Tech football opens a four-game homestand Saturday against Richmond, rapid-fire tests for the Hokies’ already beleaguered game-day op…
WOODLAWN, Md. — After almost 45 years to the day that police found her body dumped near a cemetery, Baltimore County police said Wednesday tha…
'She truly cared for every child she drove,' parents remember longtime Chesterfield bus driver Dawn Marie Harris
When Garrett Adams picked a hole in the back of his bus seat during elementary school, the driver didn’t punish him. She instead asked his mom…
Recovery of unemployment overpayments 'paused' as Virginia Employment Commission struggles with new backlogs
The Virginia Employment Commission has “paused” its collection of overpayments to unemployed Virginians as the beleaguered agency struggles to…
It’s as if the ancestral spirits of the men and women whose names were called out into the thick, muggy air cupped their protective hands over…