9/3 Nation Briefs

Man arrested after attack at pride event

Police in Germany said Friday they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal attack on a 25-year-old man at a gay pride event in Muenster last month.

The victim, identified in German media only by his first name, Malte, had come to the aid of other participants at the Aug. 27 Christopher Street Day event after they were insulted by an unknown man. The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and died Friday, authorities said.

Police said they were able to arrest a suspect at a city train station Friday after identifying him based on photos and videos provided by witnesses.

Prosecutors said they will ask a judge Saturday to order the man kept in investigative detention on suspicion of bodily harm resulting in death.

Vessel capsize leads to migrant rescue search

Several people were rescued from the ocean off the Florida Keys on Friday morning, and the Coast Guard was searching for others who were aboard a large migrant boat attempting to reach South Florida.

Initial reports from law enforcement sources indicate between 15 to 25 people were on the vessel.

The vessel capsized, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada. Civilian boaters, Coast Guard crews and crews with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued 20 people from the water, Estrada said.

Four migrants swam to land, he said. The Coast Guard and other agencies are still searching for one other person.

The incident happened less than a mile off the coast of Islamorada, near the well-known Bud N’ Mary’s Marina.

Afghan mosque blast kills 18, wounds more

Eighteen Afghans were killed and dozens were wounded as a blast ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat province, the latest in a series of attacks on worshippers.

The explosion went off as one of the people at the mosque stepped forward to greet pro-Taliban cleric Mujib Rahman Ansari before the Friday prayers, Mahmoud Shah Rassouli, a police spokesman for the province, said by phone.

It’s not yet clear who’s behind the blast. The Taliban condemned the attack in a Twitter post, saying Ansari was killed in a “cowardly” manner and they’re looking into the case. The cleric strongly supported Taliban rule, saying in an event in Kabul in July that whoever stood against them must be “beheaded.”

Funds taken from Ky. city are recovered

More than $3.9 million in housing funds that was taken electronically has been recovered, a Kentucky mayor said Friday.

The funds were seized from a private account and refunded to the city of Lexington, a news release from the city said.

The federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds were meant to be transferred to the Community Action Council. But someone managed to divert the funds into a private account, the release said.

Investigators have no evidence of criminal activity by employees of the city or Community Action Council, the release said. The investigation is continuing.