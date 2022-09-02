9/3 Personalities

Britney Spears reemerged Thursday on Instagram after a short-lived hiatus to address an ITV News documentary featuring her teenage son, putting further stress on their already strained relationship.

The pop singer railed against ex-husband Kevin Federline — the father of her two sons — for allowing the sitdown, and took aim at the media, her family and her 13-year-conservatorship. She expressed her disappointment about her children’s involvement in the documentary, particularly her younger son, Jayden, talking about their fractured relationship.

“I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” the 15-year-old said, according to a transcript published by the Daily Mail.

Spears, 40, was upset by Jayden saying that she’s not living up to his expectations.

Spears’ post said: “I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning... I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day...”

***

Barbara Ehrenreich, the author, activist and self-described “myth buster” who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch” challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, has died at age 81.

Ehrenreich died Thursday in Alexandria, said her son, the author and journalist Ben Ehrenreich. She had recently suffered a stroke.

“She was, she made clear, ready to go,” Ben Ehrenreich tweeted Friday. “She was never much for thoughts and prayers, but you can honor her memory by loving one another, and by fighting like hell.”

For “Nickel and Dimed,” one of her best known books, she worked in minimum wage jobs so she could learn firsthand the struggles of the working poor, whom she called “the major philanthropists of our society.”

In addition to her books, Ehrenreich wrote for such publications as The New York Times and Vogue.