9/4 Personalities

Screen icon and activist Jane Fonda revealed she has been diagnosed with lymphoma and has started chemotherapy.

Fonda said she has started treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which she said is “a very treatable cancer.” The actor, known for her work in film and television projects, such as “Barbarella,” “9 to 5” and “Grace and Frankie,” said she will undergo chemotherapy for six months and has been “handling the treatments quite well.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Fonda, 84, said: “80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me,” she added.

In recent years, Fonda has become a notable activist for climate change. In February 2020, the Oscar-winning actor kicked off a series of monthly protests in California to bring attention to the climate crisis.

***

Ana de Armas is baffled that her hotly anticipated film “Blonde” about Marilyn Monroe and her legacy has a rare NC-17 rating.

“I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than ‘Blonde,’” the star told L’Officiel in a new interview.

De Armas said she was still happy that director Andrew Dominik wasn’t willing to shy away from the more difficult parts of Monroe’s history in the film, based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates and hitting Netflix this month.

“To tell this story, it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did,” said Armas, 34. “It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

Celebrated actress Monroe died in 1962 of an accidental overdose when she was just 36 years old, a tragedy that has captivated the public ever since.

The film is reportedly Netflix’s first one to get a NC-17 rating.