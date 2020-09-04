9/5 Nation Briefs

Plan would allow denial of habitat protections
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Trump administration proposal released Friday would allow the government to deny habitat protections for endangered animals and plants in areas that would see greater economic benefits from being developed — a change critics said could open lands to more energy development and other activities.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials described the proposal as giving more deference to local governments when they want to build things like schools and hospitals.
But the proposal indicates that exemptions from habitat protections would be considered for a much broader array of developments, including at the request of private companies that lease federal lands or have permits to use them. Government-issued leases and permits can allow energy development, grazing, recreation, logging and other commercial uses of public lands.
Lebanon marks date of blast; dig continues
BEIRUT — People throughout Lebanon observed a moment of silence Friday to mark one month since the devastating Beirut explosion, while rescuers dug through the rubble of a building destroyed in the blast, hoping to find a survivor.
The split-screen images reflected the pain and anguish that persists one month after the Aug. 4 blast that killed 191 people, injured 6,000 others and traumatized Lebanon, which already was suffering under a severe economic crisis and political stress.
The search operation in the historic Mar Mikhail district — on a street once filled with crowded bars and restaurants — gripped the nation for the previous 24 hours. The possibility, however unlikely, that a survivor could be found after one month gave hope to people who followed the live images on television, wishing for a miracle.
28th soldier this year has died at Fort Hood
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas soldier died this week after collapsing during a training exercise at a U.S. Army base, Army officials said Friday.
According to data obtained by The Associated Press from Fort Hood officials, this is the 28th soldier from the central Texas base to die this year.
According to Fort Hood officials, Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, died Wednesday after he collapsed following physical fitness training on Aug. 28. He was initially transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center and transferred to Baylor Scott and White in Temple on Aug. 30, where Army officials said he died with his family by his side.
According to Army officials, Chee was from Pinehill, N.M., and entered the Army in February as a tank crewman. He was assigned in July to the 1st Cavalry Division.
Powerful typhoon takes aim at Japan
TOKYO — Japan is bracing for a dangerously powerful typhoon approaching its southern regions this weekend on the heels of an earlier storm that injured dozens of people in the country and on the Korean Peninsula.
Typhoon Haishen could bring nearly unprecedented rain, rough waves and high tides to Okinawa and Kyushu by early Sunday, Japan Meteorological Agency officials said.
The typhoon was moving north in the Pacific Ocean at a speed of 9 mph. By Sunday, it is projected to have winds of up to 122 mph.
