9/5 Personalities

A documentary on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, which made its premiere Friday at the Venice Film Festival, is seeking to remind a world consumed with the coronavirus crisis that the climate crisis is just as urgent and isn’t going away.

Thunberg appeared by video conference from school on Friday for the launch of “I Am Greta,” which is screening out of competition at the festival. The film follows the Swedish environmentalist from the beginning of her school strikes in Stockholm to her low-carbon travels around the world demanding that political leaders curb emissions.

Sot and directed by Nathan Grossman, the film contains never-before-seen footage of Thunberg’s harrowing two-week sailing journey across the Atlantic to speak at the U.N. climate conference in New York in 2019. At one point in the voyage, undertaken to avoid the carbon footprint of flying, Thunberg cries out that she’s homesick and misses her dogs.

“It’s so much responsibility,” she wails, as the high-speed ship slams into the waves. “I don’t want to have to do this.”