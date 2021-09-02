9/6 Metro Biz Index
'Richmond is on fire': New assessments show average Richmond home value leapt 13.7%. See where property values are rising the most.
The average value of a home in Richmond rose 13.7% in the past year, according to new assessments conducted by the Richmond Assessor’s Office.
Virginia is moving toward loosening its first-in-the-nation COVID-19 workplace safety rules, which were designed to prevent the spread of the …
UPDATE: Chesterfield police identify female who placed backpack with suspected human remains in dumpster behind store
Investigators have identified a young woman who was seen placing a backpack that authorities suspect contained human remains in a store dumpst…
Mayor, Richmond City Council members walk away from talk on policing after their lawyer says the meeting must be public
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council members on Tuesday walked away from a meeting on low morale and staffing issues in the city’s Pol…
Wealthier and predominantly white census tracts in Richmond and Henrico County have 2 to 5 times the vaccination rates of low-income areas wit…
'Today it is clear — the largest Confederate monument in the South is coming down.' Court rulings clear way for removal of Lee Monument in Richmond.
Richmond’s iconic but divisive Robert E. Lee monument is coming down soon after the last obstacles to removal were cleared Thursday by two una…
Chesterfield County Public Schools report over 200 COVID-19 cases since the start of school last week
Elementary school students are being infected the most, accounting for more than half the cases.
WATCH NOW: Proposed $2.3 billion GreenCity arena-anchored mixed-use development is in the works for Henrico
A large-scale ecodistrict designed to be a sustainable commercial, entertainment and residential community that reduces the surrounding ecolog…
A North Carolina trucker who prosecutors say disregarded electronic highway signs on Interstate 95 that warned of crashes on the road ahead be…