A brief history of rain from Claudettes

Storms named Claudette have been known for Gulf Coast flooding in the past. The first incarnation dumped 42 inches of rain on Alvin, Texas, in 1979. A 2003 hurricane also hit Texas, but totals approached 7 inches. The last Claudette in 2015 did not affect land.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today