A brief history of rain from Claudettes
Storms named Claudette have been known for Gulf Coast flooding in the past. The first incarnation dumped 42 inches of rain on Alvin, Texas, in 1979. A 2003 hurricane also hit Texas, but totals approached 7 inches. The last Claudette in 2015 did not affect land.

Meteorologist

John Boyer

