A cooldown will follow Tuesday's near-record warmth
Last week peaked at 88 degrees, but Richmond may reach the lower 90s on Tuesday. The daily record is 92 from May 4, 1965. The low could also rival a record: The warmest was 68 in 2019. The heat won’t last. Readings will fall 20 degrees by the end of the week.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

