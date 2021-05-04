A cooldown will follow Tuesday's near-record warmth

Last week peaked at 88 degrees, but Richmond may reach the lower 90s on Tuesday. The daily record is 92 from May 4, 1965. The low could also rival a record: The warmest was 68 in 2019. The heat won’t last. Readings will fall 20 degrees by the end of the week.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today