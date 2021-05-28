 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A dry May can rarely lead to 100-degree heat
0 comments

A dry May can rarely lead to 100-degree heat

  • 0

Apropos of our recent May heat, Friday marks 80 years since Richmond’s earliest 100-degree high: May 28, 1941. That spring was one of our driest on record, so highs soared but many nights were chilly. That year also ended with a record-low rain total: 22.91 inches.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News