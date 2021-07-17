 Skip to main content
A front will finally cool us down, but it may bring other problems
A cold front approaching the region late Saturday could bring widespread storminess, possibly with damaging wind gusts. Afterward, highs should fall to the 80s for a few days. Rain chances lingering into early next week may result in areas of flash flooding.

