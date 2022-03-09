A Quick guide to help you get the remote job you want

Here's an interesting statistic; around 35% of professionals would shift their jobs if it meant working remotely full time. It's no surprise that most people want to work from home instead of the office. After all, remote work comes with benefits such as better work-life balance, less commute stress, location independence, etc.

If you're looking for remote jobs, here are 4 strategic tips to put you ahead of the game.

Optimizing yourself for that remote job

Remote jobs are very competitive, so you need to find a way of standing out. Here are some of the things you can do:

1. Apply for the right jobs- consider making a list of jobs you'd like to apply for and the experience that qualifies you for those roles. Make sure you are at least 50% eligible for them.

2. Sharpen your interview skills- remote companies generally have a multi-step interview process, so it's good to be prepared to avoid getting overwhelmed.

3. Polish your professional brand- your social profiles should do the talking for you. Ensure that your LinkedIn profile is updated and polished. This is the most crucial step.

4. Network- networking is the most critical part of job hunting. Go to those job fairs, mixers, or other networking events. Meet people who can connect you to remote jobs!

What your job seeking process should look like

The first step should be to try remote job sites such as flex jobs and Just Remote. You should also:

Get familiar with the remote community

Tailor your resume for remote job applications.

Be confident about selling your skills.

Link with recruiters to help you with the job search

Tactics to help you land that remote job

Landing that remote job doesn't have to be difficult. You should:

Show your connection to the company's mission and values.

Show your passion for remote work in your cover letter.

Share your expertise in that field to help you stand out.

Keep your technology skills current.

Prepare for the remote interview- set up your interview station in a quiet place with natural light.