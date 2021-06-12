A1 Boyer skybox

 Skip to main content
70 years ago, a storm

ripped through Richmond,

leaving a 4-mile-long path

of damage that leveled

eight homes and one

church and damaged

over 300 other buildings

The twister caused extensive damage in the 300 block of South Lombardy Street.

