A1 COV xrefs

Actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign video that aired during the World Series Tuesday and became a Twitter magnet. See the ad and responses to it.
After a player was dismissed from practice for discipline, he returned with family members who allegedly initiated an altercation with an assistant coach.
Anyone who attended a recent concert at a Henrico restaurant should quarantine, health officials say
The Henrico County Health District reported Thursday that it’s investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with an Oct. 9 live music event at…
Fifty people stood outside of Katrina Pitt’s North Side home on Friday, ready to stop her from losing it.
Four Richmond bars have their permits suspended; total complaints to Richmond and Henrico health departments surpass 3,000
Four Richmond bars had their health permits suspended Friday for violating COVID-19 regulations outlined in Phase Three guidelines, which mand…
DETROIT - A Michigan woman says she woke up to someone urinating on her while she was on a Delta flight home to Detroit from Las Vegas. That someone happened to be a well-known North Carolina pastor, according to a report from WJBK-TV, FOX 2 News.
UPDATE: 5 hurt - including 3 JMU students - in blast at Harrisonburg shopping center near finish line for race
At least five people, including three college students, were injured Saturday morning in an explosion at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, ac…
Episcopal retreat offers a home to Richmond-based Underground Kitchen while looking toward the future
Roslyn — the 120-acre Episcopal retreat and conference center on River Road in Henrico County that has served as a spiritual oasis for nearly …
At the crux of the plaintiff’s claim are deeds that were signed in 1887 and 1890 that required the monument to be held “perpetually sacred.”