A1 Election box

Early in-person voting will continue through Saturday, Oct. 31. Check with your local registrar’s office for early voting sites in your locality. A list of sites in Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties and the city of Richmond is on Page A2 .

Friday was the last day to request an absentee ballot in Virginia. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the local voter registrar’s office by noon on Nov. 6. Voters can also drop off their ballots at their registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.