A1 Election box

Early in-person voting will continue through Saturday, Oct. 31. Check with your local registrar’s office for early voting sites in your locality. A list of sites in Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties and the city of Richmond is on Page A2.
Friday was the last day to request an absentee ballot in Virginia. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the local voter registrar’s office by noon on Nov. 6. Voters can also drop off their ballots at their registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Check that you’re registered to vote by visiting the Citizen Portal on the Virginia Department of Elections’ website: www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal.