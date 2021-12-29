 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A1 hotshot
0 Comments

A1 hotshot

  • 0

Va. Tech’s Brock Hoffman walks off the field after a 54-10 loss to Maryland.

Hokies suffer worst defeat since 1982

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News