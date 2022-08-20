A News
LotteriesA2
Nation & WorldA8
Opinions A10
ObituariesA11
Weather A12
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B3
C Health
Comics C3
TV / History C6
D Metro Business
On the Move D6
Marketplace D12
The football stadium at Atlee High School will remain closed this week after authorities found a dead body near the field.
A 19-year-old Henrico County man was sentenced to serve eight years in prison last week in the shooting death of his 18-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found partially propped up against the back door of an apartment where they were temporarily staying. Whether the shooting was intentional or accidental was never resolved.
Jonah Holland was known as a problem-solver and a generous spirit who loved nature, her family and connecting people.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious individual recently spotted in Richmond’s Fan District.
A counselor for the state’s largest public school system kept his job for more than a year and a half after his arrest in Chesterfield on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.
A man who police believe took his own life by jumping from the state Route 10 bridge into the Appomattox River in Hopewell was a U.S. Army captain based at Fort Lee, a base spokeswoman confirmed Friday.
Powhatan County High School’s band director and performing arts coordinator now faces nine sex-related charges involving five underage teens t…
Something new and exciting is happening on Laburnum, a rebirth for the sport and the city after a tumultuous stretch for both.
A U.S. Navy lieutenant based in Tidewater has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Hampton woman whose remains wer…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.