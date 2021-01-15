A1 index
Most Popular
Virginia State Police distances itself from coins referencing Fairfax traffic stop, Richmond protests
Virginia State Police on Friday denied any involvement with the creation of a pair of collectible coins that reference a controversial traffic…
Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration on Wednesday unveiled legislation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Virginia, proposing a 2…
After failed eleventh-hour appeals, Cory Johnson was executed by injection late Thursday night for the murders of seven people in Richmond in 1992.
At long last, there is a Richmond restaurant dedicated to macaroni and cheese.
Prince George father sentenced to two life sentences plus 46 years in prison for killing son in DUI wreck, sexually abusing young girl
A Prince George County father was sentenced Thursday to two life terms plus 46 years for killing his 5-year-old son in a 2018 drunken driving …
Ongoing problems that hurt Virginia's vaccine rollout cloud its promises to widen eligibility and go faster
In the last few weeks of a harrowing year, Virginia’s vaccination campaign was met with a gaping mismatch of supply and demand, fluctuating fe…
Virginia State Police shot and killed a man on Interstate 64 in Goochland County following a high-speed chase early Saturday.
Virginia prepares for potential armed protests at state Capitol; Northam urges Virginians not to attend Biden's inauguration
The guardians of Virginia’s seat of government are bracing for potential armed protests at the state Capitol in Richmond beginning on Sunday, …
Amy Scott had no idea her 82-year-old mother had COVID-19 until the day she died.
Sen. Amanda Chase, a Republican candidate for governor who has defended backers of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol, says F…