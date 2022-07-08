A News
Ms. Budzinski died Saturday in a local boating accident, according to the family.
Richmond police on Wednesday said a tip from a “hero citizen” prevented a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration on Monday.
When the ACC, Big Ten and Pac 12 announced ‘the Alliance’ back in August, the three leagues’ commissioners were questioned as to why there was…
A “concerned citizen” who tipped Richmond police off about a mass shooting planned on Monday at Dogwood Dell told investigators that one of the suspects showed him two rifles, a red dot sight and a “longer higher caliber gun” with a kickstand on June 21, according to a court affidavit filed Thursday.
"She loved life. She loved being outside, sports, everything."
The press conference will be streamed at 2 p.m. Wednesday at richmond.com.
A search warrant affidavit says he opened fire as the victims were moving from his home.
Manchester is one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city of Richmond — along with Scott’s Addition, Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward, the Diamond D…
The city of Richmond will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration on Monday with fireworks and festivities at Dogwood Dell.
Sherrell M. Rivera, 32, conducted multiple Google searches on her cell phone about the liquid uses of the drug and its side effects, including a search of whether the addictive substance would "slow breathing," according to the prosecution's summary of evidence.
