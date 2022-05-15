A News
LotteriesA2
Nation & WorldA6
Opinions A8
ObituariesA9
Weather A10
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B3
C Health
Comics C3
TV / History C6
D Metro Business
On the Move D12
Marketplace D13
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ended “Public Service Recognition Week” by announcing a new telework policy that confused and demoralized many state gover…
Something puzzling or even suspicious appears to be transpiring at the Food and Drug Administration. The long-anticipated Novavax vaccine, an …
Peter Lacy was supposed to become the next commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration…
A VCU employee sent a crude text message to Wilder criticizing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to eliminate Critical Race Theory from schools and Wilder’s ties to the Republican candidate.
Virginia’s behavioral health agency says its regional staff — including employees in the field — won’t be affected by a new telework policy th…
A Richmond man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to robbing a Midlothian bank of $196,932 in a case that tested the constitutionality of a new kind of warrant.
He also asked them to keep tuition flat during the next academic year.
Two houses collapsed into the ocean on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday.
A federal jury in Richmond on Friday found three members of a Midlothian family guilty in a scheme that kept a woman from Pakistan in forced labor at their home for more than a dozen years.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
