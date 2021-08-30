A1 Index
Virginia police association wants to ban ticket quotas after State Police official urged writing 5 per day
The Virginia Police Benevolent Association says it is working with state lawmakers to draft legislation banning ticket-writing quotas for law …
Confronting a question that has long simmered internally, one fraught with sentiment and politics, the Atlantic Coast Conference is formally exploring whether to move from its original home of Greensboro, N.C., the Richmond Times-Dispatch has learned.
The Republican Party of Virginia on Thursday asked a court to remove Democrat Terry McAuliffe from the November ballot, arguing that his elect…
WATCH NOW: Proposed $2.3 billion GreenCity arena-anchored mixed-use development is in the works for Henrico
A large-scale ecodistrict designed to be a sustainable commercial, entertainment and residential community that reduces the surrounding ecolog…
WATCH NOW: Video depicting 'abduction' outside Target store in Chesterfield was 6 teens in an SUV with 5 seats
The surveillance video from a Target store in Midlothian appears to show a disturbing scene: A teenage girl approaches an SUV that has slowed …
Wealthier and predominantly white census tracts in Richmond and Henrico County have 2 to 5 times the vaccination rates of low-income areas wit…
At Maymont, a 150-year-old tulip poplar that has served as the setting for many weddings and picnics for over a century fell during a storm la…
Powhatan County man hopes confidential records leaked to BuzzFeed will revive decade-old fraud allegations
A semi-retired businessman in Powhatan County has been fighting for nearly a decade to prove a British bank was illegally helping Iran and, in…
Unionized workers at Richmond-area Kroger stores overwhelmingly approve contract, giving them raises and maintaining health care plan
Unionized employees at Kroger stores in the Richmond region and Hampton Roads ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the supermar…
Richmond-area ERs are seeing more non-COVID patients, and they're sicker now than when the pandemic started
Patients are arriving to understaffed hospitals and health care workers who are stretched thin.