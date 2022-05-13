A News
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ended “Public Service Recognition Week” by announcing a new telework policy that confused and demoralized many state gover…
For now, Grant is still just getting used to people recognizing her. After all, she only just turned 15.
Something puzzling or even suspicious appears to be transpiring at the Food and Drug Administration. The long-anticipated Novavax vaccine, an …
Peter Lacy was supposed to become the next commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration…
A Richmond man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to robbing a Midlothian bank of $196,932 in a case that tested the constitutionality of a new kind of warrant.
Two houses collapsed into the ocean on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday.
Dennis Parker Sr. and Milton Bell formed a brotherhood as classmates at John Marshall High in the 1980s, Parker as a football standout and Bel…
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
He also asked them to keep tuition flat during the next academic year.
Virginia’s behavioral health agency says its regional staff — including employees in the field — won’t be affected by a new telework policy th…
