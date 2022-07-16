A News
LotteriesA2
Nation & WorldA8
Opinions A10
ObituariesA11
Weather A12
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B5
C Health
Comics C3
TV / History C6
D Metro Business
On the Move D13
Marketplace D16
Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in older adults across the country - with a 386% increase in chlamydia cases in older Virginians.
UVA was one of more than 50 colleges removed from one of the publication's influential rankings, U.S. News said last week.
Police said that a Chesterfield man was found fatally shot early Monday inside his home.
Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.
“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”
Ms. Budzinski was recalled as teenager with a fondness for sunsets, and a loyal friend who loved to laugh.
A former sales associate for Virginia ABC and another man have been indicted in what authorities described as a conspiracy to obtain internal ABC inventory data on high-demand and limited-availability bourbons, and provide that insider information to interested parties for a price.
He won't say whether he supports protecting such unions in state law.
Friends and family gathered Friday on the second floor of Richmond’s Main Street Station to celebrate the life of 36-year-old Kyle Stoner.
"The past two years at JMU … I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows."
We knew Richmond was a great party town. Now, it’s official.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.