A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A11
BusinessA12
StocksA13
Nation & WorldA14
ObituariesA16
Weather A18
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B4
MarketplaceB6
C Food
Comics C3
TV / History C6
The 200-acre site, purchased for $100 million, would include retail, a large amphitheater and the team's headquarters and practice fields.
Virginia’s K-12 school performance is backsliding due to reduced expectations for students and schools and a lack of transparency, resulting i…
Mitchell and her accomplice used the personal information of inmates to file for unemployment money.
State employees face a tight deadline on Friday for getting permission to work from their homes under a new telework policy that Gov. Glenn Yo…
Arko Corp, which owns Fas Mart and other convenience stories, debuted on the list at No. 498.
Capital One Financial Corp. is planning a full reopening of its U.S. offices in a hybrid work model on Sept. 6, CEO Richard Fairbank announced…
U.S. officials have seized 145 beagles from breeder Envigo’s Cumberland County facility and a federal prosecutor is asking a judge to compel t…
Just in time for patio weather, tropical drinks and eats have arrived in Rocketts Landing.
Virginia is averaging nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day — a first since late February. This time last year, the state was averaging fewer than 500 daily infections.
When Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, he was planning on a localized conflict lasting less than a month. This now has transformed into global m…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.