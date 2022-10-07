A News
The Washington coaches appear to have little faith in Carson Wentz or the offensive line.
Dinwiddie, Bird, Hopewell, Powhatan, Manchester, Midlothian, Petersburg, Thomas Dale all roll. Varina survives scare at Hanover. Benedictine comes from behind to beat St. Chris, Trinity Episcopal comes back to win in Maryland. Plus scores from around the state and next week's schedule.
Late Thursday morning, a big boom shook parts of the Outer Banks, rattling windows, shaking pictures off walls, scaring family pets and driving people to social media to see if anyone knew the source.
The political advertising agency behind Glenn Youngkin’s successful bid for Virginia governor, which created his branding and specializes in w…
When Scott’s Addition restaurant Perch closed at the end of May this year, co-owner and head chef Mike Ledesma had some time to step back and …
A sleepy shopping center off West Broad Street is set for a major makeover with a restaurant, new retail store and grocery moving in after a n…
Anyone remotely familiar with James Madison football understood the Dukes would not stroll meekly into the Bowl Subdivision. The Dukes were to…
Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting of a motorist who was driving on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County early Thursday.
"From the beginning, the Committee set out with a singular purpose—to destroy Dan Snyder and his family and attempt, with deception, innuendo, and half-truths, to drive him from the National Football League."
