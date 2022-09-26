A News
State authorities identified Wednesday two brothers as the victims of Saturday’s boat crash during a fishing tournament on Lake Chesdin.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore is warning visitors to stay away from a 2-mile stretch of beach in Rodanthe through Friday as Hurricane Fiona passes by offshore, bringing the potential for more oceanfront cottages to collapse in the waves.
The Atlantic Coast Conference office is moving to Charlotte next year, preserving the league’s North Carolina roots but departing the city of …
Increased competition from colleges in other states, the drop in community college enrollment and the cost of tuition are all factors in VCU's enrollment.
804 Varsity coverage of Week 5 of the high school football season around the greater Richmond area, plus scores from across the state and next week's schedule.
Hard Mtn Dew, the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew, is now available in Virginia — one of the few states to carry it.
Henrico County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue.
The model policies are slated for a 30-day public comment period beginning on Sep. 26 before they take effect — but could face legal challenges.
A former sales associate for Virginia ABC has pleaded guilty to felony computer trespass and embezzling the authority’s inventory list of high…
Five greens at Country Club of Virginia's James River Course vandalized, not expected to affect Dominion Energy Charity Classic:
