Four people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night, after a Henrico Police vehicle was struck crossing an intersection of Chamberlayne and Wilkinson Road.
"As the mayor has previously stated, the many needs of our residents take priority over making a cash contribution to one of the wealthiest franchises in professional sports."
Richmond entrepreneur Erica Cole will be featured in an episode of Shark Tank Friday, April 1.
Some Atlee High School students are being suspended this week following their participation in a student-organized walkout on March 18 in prot…
DNA and chemical analysis could tell the researchers if the people were born in Africa before coming to the U.S., maybe as slaves.
It’s been one year since Rob and Kristen Kaplan sold their house in Midlothian and most of their belongings, packed up their four children and…
Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.
This is a developing story from the Times-Dispatch.
The Henrico County man who owns the Tuckahoe home where earlier this month authorities found bomb-making materials after a multi-day operation…
