QUESTION: I had to terminate an employee after only six months. He was great during the interview. He had all the right answers. Unfortunately…
Virginia plays a role on TLC’s new season of “90 Day Fiancé,” a couples reality show where one of the partners is foreign-born and arrives in …
The University of Virginia athletics department relieved the entire volleyball coaching staff of its duties Thursday. The news came just one day after UVA announced that the program’s four-person coaching staff was placed on administrative leave for a review of a personnel matter.
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
"We are devastated for our players and coaches."
A tornado briefly struck Isle of Wight County on Thursday evening as severe storms swept southeastern Virginia.
A thermos of grape Kool-Aid, a pillow wedged into the crook of a shady tree, and a good book — all the makings of a perfect childhood summer a…
WATCH NOW: Virginia to ease some COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, venues, starting April 1
Virginia will ease restrictions on social gatherings starting April 1, when the limit will increase from 10 to 50 people indoors and from 50 t…
The Office of the State Inspector General fired the investigator who found misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board and was still investigating…
The family of Richmond philanthropist William H. Goodwin is donating $250 million toward the creation of a collaborative cancer foundation that will focus on the most difficult forms of the disease.