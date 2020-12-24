A1 index
Virginia to receive nearly 110,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than promised. The reason is unclear.
Federal officials notified Virginia on Thursday that the state will receive about 110,000 fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than it was promised at the start of this month.
A swamped ICU and escalating COVID-19 crisis forced a turning point at VCU Health last week: The Richmond area’s anchor hospital formally depl…
A new law is going into effect on Jan. 1 that prohibits drivers from holding a phone while driving.
Chesterfield man among first to be convicted under new Va. law that boosts penalty for leaving gun near child
A Chesterfield County man who had his gun rights restored in June has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accid…
It’s officially tacky lights season, Richmond! It’s that time of year when Richmond homes dress up with over-the-top holiday light displays.
Ukrop's Market Hall is using new procedures to help with the high demand for its fried chicken and potato wedges
Fried chicken and potato wedges have been a big hit at the newly opened Ukrop’s Market Hall in the first week and a half of operation.
It’s high season for tacky lights!
Cory Johnson, a former member of a deadly Richmond drug gang almost 30 years ago, has COVID-19, requiring his scheduled Jan. 14 execution to b…
Margaret Doran is well-known by many residents of Richmond’s Fan neighborhood and Museum District, even if not everyone knows her well.
Unsealed court documents show testy exchange between Dan Snyder, banker representing Washington Football shareholders
"If you want to get to a clean conclusion, let me know. If you want a s*** show, we are on for that too."