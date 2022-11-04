A News
Opinions A7
Business A8
Nation & WorldA10
ObituariesA12
Weather A14
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
MarketplaceB6
C Insight
InScience C2
D Homes
The university notified Dr. Art Kellermann he won't continue as the health system's top administrator. The university gave him the option to resign, but it's unclear if he will do so.
Collegiate coach Mark Palyo to retire. St. Christopher's upsets Freeman. Colonial Heights notches statement win over Teejay. Varina escapes PH in OT. Hopewell earns key victory versus Matoaca. Highland Springs, Hanover, Dinwiddie, Midlo, Manchester roll.
In an emergency meeting, VCU's board accepts Dr. Art Kellermann’s resignation and names Dr. Marlon Levy as interim CEO.
Virginia Center Commons is closing permanently today, the mall announced on its Facebook page on Monday.
Virginia State Police are still trying to notify the next of kin for a person confirmed dead in a seven-vehicle crash in Henrico County that b…
During a campaign rally Youngkin said: "There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California."
"We have been working to better understand the facts of these situations and, importantly, both the intent and impact of these events on members of our community," the provost says.
Private landowners have donated a parcel of land that will preserve public access to a portion of the James River Park System’s Buttermilk Tra…
A drive to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge was paved with good intentions, but appears to have hit the skids amid a controversy over …
“Actually, it was a QB draw play,” Nash said of his stunning game-winner. “Fake pass. Drop back. Brandon Jennings had an amazing block. I knew where I was going. I did what I had to do for the team.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.