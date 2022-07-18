A News
Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in older adults across the country — with a 386% increase in chlamydia cases in older Virginians.
A former sales associate for Virginia ABC and another man have been indicted in what authorities described as a conspiracy to obtain internal ABC inventory data on high-demand and limited-availability bourbons, and provide that insider information to interested parties for a price.
UVA was one of more than 50 colleges removed from one of the publication's influential rankings, U.S. News said last week.
Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.
“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”
He won't say whether he supports protecting such unions in state law.
Ms. Budzinski was recalled as teenager with a fondness for sunsets, and a loyal friend who loved to laugh.
The cleanup continued Sunday in Tappahannock where a fast-moving fire swept through numerous downtown buildings on Friday.
Friends and family gathered Friday on the second floor of Richmond’s Main Street Station to celebrate the life of 36-year-old Kyle Stoner.
We knew Richmond was a great party town. Now, it’s official.
The new policies break with CDC guidance, which recommends unvaccinated people quarantine after an exposure and all people wear masks indoors during periods of high transmission.
