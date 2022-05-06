A News
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants state employees back in their offices under a new telework policy that will take effect July 5 to guide executive br…
James Madison continues to grapple with death of softball standout Lauren Bernett:
Chesterfield County police special victims’ detectives conducted two recent online sting operations involving sexual solicitation of minors th…
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is no longer part of a project for “reimagining” Monument Avenue following the removal of Confederate statues…
Lauren Bernett was a snowboarder, country music enthusiast and animal lover. She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend.
Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said Brody Beverly, 23, sustained fatal injuries shortly before 4 p.m. when his small utility vehicle was backed over and heavily damaged by an oversized, off-road dump truck working on the site.
When will it end? “It is frustrating when you get rejection after rejection," says one homebuyer.
NORFOLK — It’s been more than 1,725 days since the 2017 boating crash that killed 31-year-old Graham McCormick in Lancaster County.
A driver hit and killed a pedestrian on West Broad Street late Saturday, then fled the scene.
A midterm election playing out as a referendum on President Joe Biden could now become, at least in part, a referendum on abortion rights.
