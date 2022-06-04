A Metro & State
LotteriesA2
B Nation & World
Weather B3
Obituaries B5
C Sports
Baseball C4
Scoreboard C9
D Commentary
Sunday BusinessD4
E Culture
Home & Garden E4
Celebrations E5
TV / History E8
F Marketplace
The odorless and invisible substance can be used by residents and merchants to mark property that could be stolen.
Virginia legislative leaders on Sunday evening revealed budget language that would create a new criminal misdemeanor in state law for possessi…
Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, went missing at about 3:15 p.m. Monday on the James River.
Two women are missing after a group of 12 people went over a dam in the James River.
“Everything magical about the place has been sucked out of it."
"This whole thing has just been incredibly disruptive to state employees who are parents," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
The remains of Lauren E. Winstead was found just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge at about 1:30 p.m., Henrico police said.
An investigation from school administrators and Chesterfield officers concluded that the student "made the statement as a joke," said county police spokeswoman Liz Caroon.
A fresh crop of Richmond area eating establishments are now open, with others expanding their hours as well. Here’s your now-open hit list.
