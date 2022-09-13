A News
LotteriesA2
Weather A14
Opinions A15
BusinessA16
StocksA17
Nation & WorldA18
ObituariesA20
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
BaseballB5
Marketplace B6
C Food
Comics C3
TV / History C4
Glen Allen upsets No. 7 Patrick Henry. Hanover impresses in win over Matoaca. Benedictine, No. 4 Trinity, No. 6 Dinwiddie, No. 8 Manchester roll. In return to field, Mechanicsville hangs with No. 9 Freeman.
Virginia Tech placed 62nd among all colleges in the U.S. UVa moved up one spot in the ranking of public schools to third.
Mable Jones, now 79, traveled frequently to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, "where she gambled away resident funds and made lavish retail purchases," a prosecutor said.
Poor traffic planning having impact in Richmond
Chesterfield County police have identified the driver killed in a crash on the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road on Thursday.
Five days a week, hundreds of dogs in the Richmond area walk to their neighborhood “bus stop” and run to their seats on remodeled school buses.
The State Corporation Commission oversees some of the state's most critical industries - like electric utilities, insurance companies and banks.
The suspect vehicle is described as a green 1990s Dodge pickup that at the time of the incident had a motorcycle in the bed.
In the video, a man can be seen taunting a delivery driver, kicking and hitting the driver's car and slamming the door. The driver sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray, but the man kept circling the automobile.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.