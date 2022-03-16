A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A9
BusinessA10
Nation & WorldA12
ObituariesA14
Weather A16
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
NFLB6
MarketplaceB6
C This Weekend
Movies C2
Comics C5
TV / History C8
Clarification: A letter from a group representing the state's school superintendents that criticized efforts by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administ…
The founding CEO of CarLotz has been replaced as the top executive as the Richmond-based retailer that sells used vehicles on consignment has …
Find out if case counts are still rising, which parts of the state are the most vaccinated, how hospital capacity compares across the state and more with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
Virginia State Police said a man jumped from the Route 288 bridge into the James River on Tuesday afternoon after a car crash. He didn’t survi…
Surrounded by supporters on Wednesday, Alecia Nelson stood quietly in tears just before she walked inside the Richmond Police Department’s 3rd…
Some Chesterfield County residents continue to have concerns and doubts about online used-auto retailer Carvana Co.’s construction project at …
Alecia Nelson stopped by a Family Dollar on Monday afternoon to get some snacks for her daughter’s third-grade class at Westover Hills Element…
Two men died and another was taken to a hospital on Thursday morning after an incident involving power lines at a Short Pump construction site…
Facing the highest gas prices on record and the highest inflation rates in decades, families across Virginia are having to do more with their …
“We’re in a timeout and we’re going to the team huddle and Tony’s like, ‘No, no. Let’s not go in the huddle yet. There’s too much time. I don’t have much to say.’”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.