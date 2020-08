Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, DORCHESTER, SOMERSET AND WICOMICO. IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, GATES, HERTFORD AND NORTHAMPTON. IN VIRGINIA, AMELIA, BRUNSWICK, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CUMBERLAND, DINWIDDIE, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GLOUCESTER, GOOCHLAND, GREENSVILLE, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, LUNENBURG, MATHEWS, MECKLENBURG, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORTHUMBERLAND, NOTTOWAY, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA, WESTMORELAND AND YORK. * FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED LATER MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY AS TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS TRACKS THROUGH THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 3 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. THIS WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. * RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&