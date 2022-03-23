A News
BUFFALO — Unsolicited, Providence coach Ed Cooley delivered a message to the University of Richmond’s administration following the Friars’ 79-…
Virginia State Police on Wednesday released more information about the man who died after jumping off the Route 288 bridge into the James River.
After knocking down the competition on the field, former Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Marshall Griffith blew the competition away on his “A…
Russell A. Kavalhuna will succeed Glenn Dubois, who is retiring at the end of June. Youngkin said the board was unwilling to work with his administration.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed a Republican former member of the Chesterfield Electoral Board who is also a former legislative assistant to…
Henrico County residents in a Tuckahoe neighborhood were told to evacuate or shelter in place after police searched a home in the area when they found what could be explosives.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Bomb-making materials, a partial improvised explosive device, smoke bombs and firework mortars were seized from a Tuckahoe home last week, acc…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The road was long, but the destination proved unforgettable.
The move comes as team owner Dan Snyder is under congressional investigation, and the team is seeking tax money to build a new stadium.
