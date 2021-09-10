A News
LotteriesA2
BusinessA14
Nation & WorldA16
ObituariesA18
Opinions A20
Weather A22
B Sports
Baseball B4
MarketplaceB6
C Insight
InScience C2
Comics C5
TV / History C8
D Homes
Watch a video of the Lee statue in Richmond being removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
After 12 hours of work Thursday, and after 19 granite blocks weighing up to 8,000 pounds were removed from the pedestal, no one could locate the time capsule that is believed to exist there.
The state is planning to designate a public viewing area for pedestrians at Monument Avenue and Stuart Circle. The area will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and access will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Life on the list for Travis Green began with a knock at the door of his sister’s Whitcomb Court apartment.
“I grew up a huge North Carolina fan. They told (me) I really wasn't good enough to play for them. ... It hurt a little bit and it sticks with you. I think that spills over to your children too."
A former Manchester High School teacher and coach has been acquitted of taking indecent liberties with an underage student after a judge who h…
Winsome Sears, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, let go of approximately six people on her campaign team on Wednesday.
The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue is coming down Wednesday morning. The day before the planned removal, Virginia officials unveiled the 39 artifacts chosen to capture the modern era.
What was most surprising was how meekly Robert E. Lee surrendered.
An Aylett man driving a motorcycle was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a Hanover County crash after they were hit by an impa…
