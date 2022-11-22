A News
A witness told police that University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. targeted specific victims when he opened fire on a charter bus returning from a field trip Sunday night, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits campus to pay his respects. The suspect faces an initial hearing on Wednesday.
This is an opinion column from The Times-Dispatch opinion page.
The move comes at the request of the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the agency that assigns area codes to 20 countries, including the United States, Canada and 18 Caribbean nations and territories.
A Williamsburg man was detained after a double-bladed knife was found concealed inside the inner workings of his laptop computer during a secu…
“The employees did not have any doubts about selling the firearms to Mr. Jones or they would not have allowed the sale to be completed and firearms transferred,” the store's manager told The Times-Dispatch.
The board, with a majority appointed by Youngkin, tells the Department of Education to fix mistakes and incorporate aspects of the Northam administration's draft.
LAS VEGAS – In the final minute of No. 16 Virginia’s upset of No. 5 Baylor on Friday, UVa junior center Kadin Shedrick found himself standing …
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
"I just hope that anyone that’s reading realizes life is precious and that love and encouragement of others is always the right answer.”
