Virginia State Police on Wednesday released more information about the man who died after jumping off the Route 288 bridge into the James River.
The founding CEO of CarLotz has been replaced as the top executive as the Richmond-based retailer that sells used vehicles on consignment has …
Find out if case counts are still rising, which parts of the state are the most vaccinated, how hospital capacity compares across the state and more with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
The State Board for Community Colleges named a new leader on Thursday, defying Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who one day earlier called for the board t…
Virginia State Police said a man jumped from the Route 288 bridge into the James River on Tuesday afternoon after a car crash. He didn’t survi…
Henrico County residents in a Tuckahoe neighborhood were told to evacuate or shelter in place after police searched a home in the area when they found what could be explosives.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration on Tuesday rolled out new COVID-19 guidance for employers that gives the private sector ample flexibility…
A Virginia State University student was found dead in an off-campus apartment early Saturday morning.
Some Chesterfield County residents continue to have concerns and doubts about online used-auto retailer Carvana Co.’s construction project at …
As Colonial Downs prepares to change ownership, the new company has a message for Virginians: “We’re bringing our checkbook.”
