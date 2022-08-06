A News
The superintendent of Hanover schools is apologizing about the district using a logo on T-shirts and other materials that resembles a swastika.
Richmond groups want to bring “Ted Lasso” to town.
POWHATAN – A Powhatan County judge granted bond to a high school band teacher charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a mino…
Kaylin Stine will be spending the next seven years of her life in a state prison.
At a congressional hearing, senators and health experts criticize UNOS’ technology, the number of kidneys going to waste and the organs damaged or sitting in overnight in an airport’s cargo hold.
A Richmond prosecutor on Wednesday told a judge during a hearing for two Guatemalan immigrants charged in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot that he had no evidence that it was to planned for Dogwood Dell, as the city's police chief and mayor noted during a July 6 press conference.
Former Rep. Dave Brat, who staged one of the biggest upsets in national political history by unseating then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor …
Bolt Mobility officially ceased its e-scooter operation in Richmond on Monday after informing the city that it would not renew permits with the city in June.
John Hinckley Jr. announced on social media Tuesday that he would be giving a free concert at the Williamsburg Regional Library theater this f…
Police are investigating a shooting at a Chesterfield County business late Sunday.
