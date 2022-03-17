A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A7
BusinessA8
Nation & WorldA10
ObituariesA13
Weather A14
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
College HoopsB4
Marketplace B6
C Friday Fun
Puzzles Plus C2
Comics C3
TV / History C6
Virginia State Police on Wednesday released more information about the man who died after jumping off the Route 288 bridge into the James River.
The founding CEO of CarLotz has been replaced as the top executive as the Richmond-based retailer that sells used vehicles on consignment has …
Find out if case counts are still rising, which parts of the state are the most vaccinated, how hospital capacity compares across the state and more with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
Virginia State Police said a man jumped from the Route 288 bridge into the James River on Tuesday afternoon after a car crash. He didn’t survi…
Some Chesterfield County residents continue to have concerns and doubts about online used-auto retailer Carvana Co.’s construction project at …
Clarification: A letter from a group representing the state's school superintendents that criticized efforts by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administ…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration on Tuesday rolled out new COVID-19 guidance for employers that gives the private sector ample flexibility…
A 31-year-old Richmond man was sentenced to 17½ years in prison on Friday for the second-degree murder of Nicholas Yarborough, as well as gun …
A Virginia State University student was found dead in an off-campus apartment early Saturday morning.
Turns out, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is a quick study.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.