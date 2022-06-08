A News
The odorless and invisible substance can be used by residents and merchants to mark property that could be stolen.
Pernell, a three-star defensive line recruit out of Highland Springs, was listed as part of Tech’s roster throughout spring camp.
The remains are presumed to be those of Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield, who was swept away on the river on Memorial Day, a police official said.
“Everything magical about the place has been sucked out of it."
A barrage of gunfire Friday night at a graduation party in a Chester neighborhood left six people shot, one fatally, Chesterfield County police said.
An investigation from school administrators and Chesterfield officers concluded that the student "made the statement as a joke," said county police spokeswoman Liz Caroon.
The remains of Lauren E. Winstead was found just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge at about 1:30 p.m., Henrico police said.
Police said at least five vehicles were involved
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is lagging behind his own deadline for reviewing requests by state employees to work remotely, as the administration scram…
